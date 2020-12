239 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

It's a slight increase on yesterday's total and shows a 20 percent increase on last week's total.

As of last night, there were 31 people with Covid 19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, none of them in ICU.

Last night there were 28 people with the disease in Critical Care Units across the country, none of them in Letterkenny.