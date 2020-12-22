O’Neill says there should a NI/UK travel ban

Northern ireland's Deputy First Minister says the health service will collapse if there is widespread transmission of the new variant of Covid-19 detected.

Michelle O'Neill says she cannot fathom why the public health advice didn't call for a ban on all travel from the UK.

The Stormont Executive last night decided against an all-out ban but has issued guidance against any non essential travel.

Michelle O'Neill, the Sinn Fein leader north of the border, says the situation in the North remains at odds with so many other countries...........