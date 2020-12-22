Investigation launched into overnight arson attack



Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at a house in the Glenview area of Derry overnight.

At around 10:30 pm, it was reported that a door at a house in the area was on fire. It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured on the door before being set alight, with minor damage caused to the door following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101.