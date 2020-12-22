Independent Broadcasters welcome funding announcement

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), the organisation representing Ireland’s independent radio stations has welcomed an announcement this week by Minister Catherine Martin that an additional €2.5 million in funding for the sector is to be provided early next year through the Sound and Vision Scheme administered by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Acknowledging the importance of independent radio to providing reliable news and information to citizens and bringing communities together during the pandemic, the Minister said that the fund is being allocated to ensure that independent radio can continue to deliver their services during these difficult times when advertising revenues have been reduced.

Welcoming the announcement by Minister Martin, Chairman of IBI John Purcell said:

“Everyone in independent radio warmly welcomes todays announcement by the Minister which is a hugely positive step in securing the ongoing provision of reliable news and information on radio stations the length and breadth of the country during these difficult Covid impacted times,” he said.

“We would like to sincerely thank Minister Martin for listening to our concerns and engaging with us and quickly developing a practical solution to the immediate and very real challenges we face.”

John Purcell also paid tribute to the support and encouragement the sector has received across the political spectrum and from officials in various Government Departments.

“We have been greatly heartened by the widespread recognition of the importance of the services provided by independent radio during this acutely difficult time for our country,” he said “This recognition is being reflected in practical action which is helping the maintenance of radio services which are so important in combatting mis- information and dis-information during the Covid pandemic.”