The Donegal U17 Women's side will look to head into Christmas with a trophy.

On Wednesday evening, they play Bray Wanderers in the National League Shield Final at Oriel Park in Dundalk (Kick Off 5pm).

On route to the final they beat Bohemians 3-1 and drew with Sligo Rovers 1-1. The Bohs and Sligo draw last weekend ensured Donegal made the final.

Brid McGinty is Manager of the Donegal side, Brid told Oisin Kelly, its great credit to the girls for their excellent commitment in a difficult year...