Georgie Kelly signs with Bohemians

Inishowen’s Georgie Kelly has made the short trip to north Dublin and signed with Bohemians.

The striker, 24, joins from Dundalk having been on loan with St Patrick’s Athletic since July.

The Donegal man started his League of Ireland career with Derry City in 2015 but came to prominence in a three-season stint with UCD where he scored 37 league goals in 68 games.

That form saw him earn a move to Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk where, despite strong competition up front limiting his minutes on the pitch, he helped himself 14 times in 48 appearances.

Welcoming Kelly to Dalymount Park, manager Keith Long said: “At 24, Georgie comes to us at a good age with good experience and a hunger to improve.

“His profile is ideal for us and we are looking forward to working with Georgie and looking forward to the potential he brings to the club.

“We are working hard to bring players to the club to strengthen the team but we have to be patient to ensure we get the right players in with the right attributes and character.”