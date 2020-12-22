Breaking: Investigation underway into early morning burglary

An investigation is underway into an early morning burglary in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at a restaurant on Lower Main Street at around 5.30am this morning.

A side window of the property was smashed and a sum of cash was taken from the till.

It is believed from enquiries at this early stage that two males entered the premises and left a short time later.

Anyone who observed these two males at Lower Main Street or observed any suspicious activity in or around that time are being asked to contact Gardai.