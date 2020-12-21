GAA County and Club schedules for 2021

The GAA have released their plans for the 2021 National Leagues and Championships.

The Allianz National Hurling and Football Leagues will run from the weekend of February 27th and 28th until the start of April.

The National Football League will be split into a new system of northern and southern counties.

Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh will be Donegal’s opposition in the league.

Meanwhile, hurling and football championships will see knockout games provincially.

The Ulster Football Championship is due to start 17th/18th April with the final pencilled in for the weekend the 30th May.

The All Ireland Football Final is scheduled for the weekend of the 18th July with the Hurling final the week before.

The backdoor system will return in 2021 in the football championship.

Senior Inter County training is allowed to resume on the 15th January.

The Club Championships will be played from the weekend of the 24th 25th July and will continue right through to the end of the year with provincial and All Ireland clubs.

