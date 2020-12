360,000 euro worth of cannabis and a shotgun have been seized in Sligo and Leitrim.

It's after gardai stopped a car for road traffic breaches in Sligo town yesterday afternoon at 4.15pm.

This led to the discovery of 350,000 euro worth of cannabis, located in a number of packages.

In a follow-up search in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, gardai seized a shotgun and 10,000 euro of cannabis.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is in Garda custody.