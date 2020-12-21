Donegal will find it ‘extremely difficult’ to cope with no deal Brexit

There's a warning that Donegal will find it extremely difficult to cope with a no deal Brexit.

It's thought that the impact of Covid-19 coupled with decades of underdevelopment leaves the county in an exceptionally vulnerable position if there isn't a trade deal between the UK and EU.

Brexit trade talks are continuing today - with the UK saying there are still big differences between both sides.

Tom Murray from Border Communities Against Brexit says we need huge investment in Donegal and other North West counties in order to retain young people into the future: