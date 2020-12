727 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and there have been no additional deaths.

311 of the new cases are in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal and 44 in Cork.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 122 cases per 100,000 people - up from 83 this day last week.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says the country's clearly now in a third wave of the pandemic: