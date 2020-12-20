Woman assaulted in the Corrib Court area of Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault on a woman at a house in the Corrib Court area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

The woman answered a knock on the front door of the property and was confronted by a number of men, three of whom are reported to have assaulted her.

Three men, all aged 19 years old have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault, which is believed to have occurred sometime between 12.45am and 1.00am this morning, or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.