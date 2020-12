Tyrone are into the Ulster Minor Football Championship semi final after they beat Donegal 0-08 to 0-07 in MacCumhaill Park.

Ruairi Canavan was the games top scoring firing over five points in the low scoring clash.

Tyrone will now face Derry in the semi finals after they beat Armagh 1-07 to 0-08 in Owenbeg.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Ballybofey...