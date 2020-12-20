Government considering new travel restrictions from Britain



The government's considering introducing new travel restrictions from Britain due to fears over a newly discovered strain of coronavirus.

Speaking on RTE, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there will be an announcement on potential restrictions later today.

The variant's emergence has prompted the UK government to introduce strict new restrictions in London and south east England.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have also banned air travel from the UK because of the strain, which spreads more quickly and has caused an increase in infections.

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Cillian De Gascun, says it's 'likely' it'll arrive here given the amount of travel between our two countries: