Dublin are the All-Ireland Senior Football Champions for a sixth consecutive year.

They beat Mayo on a scoreline of 2-14 to 15 points at Croke Park this evening.

Dean Rock and Con O'Callaghan with the goals for the Boys in Blue in the first half.

The win marks Dublin's 30th All-Ireland success while Mayo's quest for the ultimate glory enters a seventh decade.

The Dublin manager Dessie Farrell who has relatives in South Donegal gave his thoughts at full-time...