Donegal bowed out of the Ulster Minor Football Championship by the narrowest of margins after they were defeated 0-08 to 0-07 by Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park.

Luke Barrett's side trailed early but went in at the break four points to three but were outscored in the second half by Tyrone with their star man Ruairi Canavan firing over four second half points.

After the game Tom Comack got the thoughts of Donegal manager Luke Barrett...