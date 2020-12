Tyrone have booked their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship semi finals after they beat Donegal 0-8 to 0-7 in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Collie Holmes' side started the brightest and led 0-3 to one point before Donegal rallied to lead four points to three at half time.

Ruairi Canavan inspired a strong second half performance as Tyrone progressed into the semi finals in which they will face Derry.

Tyrone boss, Collie Holmes gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after the game...