764 new cases nationally, 52 in Donegal

764 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic and four more patients have died.

It's the largest number of new infections confirmed here in over six weeks.

The Chief Medical Officer says the infection rate among those aged 19-44 has doubled in the last nine days.

Dr Tony Holohan is urging anyone who's been socialising this weekend to stay away from the elderly at Christmas.

There are 284 new cases in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork.

There are 26 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital and 1 in ICU