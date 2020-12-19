NPHET’s advice to close hospitality sector likely to be accepted

Inter-county travel will be allowed until January 6th as part of new government restrictions aimed at reducing Covid-19 infections.

The plan will see home visits limited to one other household from December 30th.

NPHET's advice to close the hospitality sector after Christmas is also likely to be accepted.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food are expected to be told to shut from the 30th.

Chief Executive of the Licenced Vintners' Association, Donal O'Keefe, says repeated lockdowns are hammering the hospitality sector: