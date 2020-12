Dublin have won their sixth All Ireland Senior Football Championship in a row after they beat Mayo 2-14 to 0-15 in Croke Park.

Dean Rock had Dessie Farrell's side in dreamland with just 13 seconds on the clock when he found the back of Mayo's goal.

A Con O'Callaghan goal on 23 minutes helped Dublin on their way as they outscored Mayo eight points to five in the second half.

Nathan Murphy reports from Croke Park...