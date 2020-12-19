Donegal TD says people shouldn’t be cajoled or coerced into accepting vaccine

A Sligo, Leitrim, and South Donegal TD has told the Dail that people should not be cajoled or coerced into accepting Covid 19 vaccines.

Speaking on the work of the National Vaccination Taskforce, Deputy Marian Harkin repeated her call for a specific minister to be appointed to oversee the process. She said the rollout of the programme will be the most important task of the government's term.

Calling for transparency and regular updates, Ms Harkin said conspiracy theories grow and doubts flourish if there isn't clear information available.

She said some people will; have concerns, and that must be respected: