Brett McGinty on his first win as a Pro

Brett McGinty recorded his first professional win in his debut bout on Friday night with a points victory over Croatian Jan Ardon.

The St Johnson native won all but one round in his six round bout in Redditch, England.

It's been an eventful week for McGinty, who signed with a deal with Mick Hennessy Promotions as well as having to deal with a new opponent on fight week with his previous opponent pulling out of the bout.

Brett McGinty joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to discuss last nights bout...