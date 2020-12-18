Tanaiste pledges to raise funding concerns for Sligo Airport with Minister

The Tanaiste has pledged to raise funding concerns over Sligo Airport with the Transport Minister.

The airport houses The Coast Guard Service, which covers the west coast, Donegal and the Ulster coastline but there are fears over the future of the facility as there are no plans by Government to provide funding to it under a new programme.

It hasn't received any government funding for the past decade.

Speaking in the Dail, South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin says Sligo has been the busiest Search & Rescue base for the last three years yet money from Government has been found wanting:

Responding, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says it is essential that the airport continues to operate for the coastguard and if funding is needed then it should be provided: