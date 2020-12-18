Points win for McGinty on pro debut

Brett McGinty broke into the professional boxing ranks on Friday night with victory on his pro debut.

The St Johnston native beat Croatian Jan Ardon on points in a six round contest in Redditch England, winning five of the rounds.

The fight was on the undercard of the British Light-Heavyweight title clash between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards.

It's been a busy week for the Rickie Hatton trained middleweight who also signed a long term promotion deal with Mick Hennessy Promotions.

McGinty hope's to be back in the ring soon and is looking forward to a busy 2021.