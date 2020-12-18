Oh deer, rebels without a ‘Claus’ spotted in Inishowen!

Garda have issued a warning over deer crossing in North Inishowen.

On three occasions overnight, Gardaí encountered a herd of deer crossing the road on the mountain road, just outside Carndonagh.

The deer appeared to be staying fairly close to the roadside.

Gardai are urging road users in the area to be aware and to remain alert.

Gardai understand that it is almost that time of year when deer would usually be about but say that these fellows appear to have arrived a few days early.

They are reminding the public to always drive with caution and at a safe speed and ensure that you are always in a position to stop safely should the unexpected occur.