LUH undertakes significant recruitment campaign

Letterkenny University Hospital is undertaking the largest recruitment campaign in the hospital’s history.

Positions will be available across nursing specialities, midwifery, consultant and non-consultant hospital doctor specialities, laboratory, radiology and pharmacy, physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

There are also opportunities for Health Care Assistants and administration and support staff.

Over the coming months the hospital will recruit up to 120 posts, of which in the region of 100 are new posts, across a wide number of departments to support existing services and enable the development of new services.

The hospital has undergone huge infrastructural redevelopment over the last number of years with state of the art facilities across many of the services including radiology and laboratory.