Government considering new virus restrictions from 28 December

NPHET has recommended the closure of restaurants and gastropubs before the New Year as part of efforts to deal with rising rates of Covid-19.

From today, people can travel outside their county and three different households can meet indoors.

The measures were due to stay in place until January 6th - but NPHET wants household mixing limited to one other household shortly after Christmas.

The advice, including new restrictions for the hospitality sector, will be considered by cabinet next week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says they're seeing large numbers of cases linked to outbreaks at places like workplaces, funerals and Christmas parties: