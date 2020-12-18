Full National Broadband Plan some time away for Donegal

It's emerged that it will be some time before the National Broadband Plan will be fully rolled out in Donegal.

Figures received by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty show that over 32,000 premises in Donegal are currently awaiting high speed broadband and it will be 4 years at least, before the service is delivered to 90% of them.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications confirmed that surveys have been completed in some areas of the county, however, further survey works for Creeslough, Tamney, Bunbeg and a number of offshore islands may not be carried out until as late as 2022.

Deputy Doherty says Donegal is a county that should be prioritised: