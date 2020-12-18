Former Taoiseach predicts Brexit deal by end of weekend

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says he believes there will be a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the weekend.

British and EU negotiators will resume talks this morning, after the British Prime Minister and the European Commission president spoke by phone last night.

Ursula Von Der Leyen says "big differences remain" and that bridging them will be "very challenging", with the transition period ending in less than two weeks.

Bertie Ahern says he believes there will be a deal in the next few days - as long as the British get a concession on fisheries: