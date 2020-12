County Tyrone’s Mickey Mansell won a game at the World Darts Championship for the first time in his career, ten years after making his debut at the tournament.

The world number 59 from Coalisland did not drop a leg in his straight sets win over New Zealand’s Haupai Puha at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Mansell was emotional afterwards when he told Dan Dawson that his first victory at the biggest tournament in the world has been a long time coming.