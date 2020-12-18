Charlie McLaughlin given UCC Special Achievement Award

Donegal man Charlie McLaughlin has been included on the list of awards at University College Cork for 2020.

Charlie who originates from Cresslough and played his football with St Michael’s was recognised for his 25 years of service to UCC GAA with the Kieran Dowd Special Achievement award.

He has filled many roles at the University over the past quarter of a century, from coaching, managing and just being an ever present figure around the home of the 2020 Fitzgibbon and 2019 Sigerson Cup winners.

McLaughlin is also a former Cork Senior Ladies football manager while he returned to manage his native St Michaels to a Gaeltacht Championship in 2013.

In recent years Charlie would still have made the long trip north from his home in Douglas Cork to watch Michael’s play.