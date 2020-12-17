The Score 17/12/20

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Donegal Boxing Board President Peter O'Donnell with his views ahead of Brett McGinty's professional debut in England on Friday night.

Tom Comack has the Ulster Minor Championships preview with Donegal boss Luke Barrett and Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald and Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

Martin McHugh gives us his thoughts ahead of the Dublin v Mayo All Ireland Final while Leon Blanche has his predictions in our "Ahead of the Game" section.