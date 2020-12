Gardaí from the Donegal Town Drugs Unit, Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit and uniformed Gardaí from the Ballyshannon District conducted the search at a residence in the Donegal Town on Thursday evening.

They seized a substantial amount of suspected amphetamine, deals of cannabis, mixing agents, weighing scales and two replica firearms.

Two males were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently in Garda custody.