Republic’s National Ambulance service to provide support in North

The Republic's National Ambulance Service is set to provide support to the healthcare system in the North this weekend.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed help will be provided due to the current pressures being experienced in Northern Ireland.

It comes after 656 new cases of the virus were confirmed today along with 12 further covid-19 related deaths.

The north's health system has come under intense pressure in recent days, with the number of its covid beds now operating above full capacity.