NPHET to meet over “troubling” spread of Covid-19

NPHET meet this morning to discuss the spread of Covid-19, which has been described as "troubling".

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says the country is in a 'precarious situation' as the virus is going in the 'wrong direction'.

It's after 431 new cases were confirmed last night, as well as six more deaths - 53 of the new cases were recorded in Donegal.

More restrictions are due to be lifted tomorrow, allowing people travel anywhere in Ireland, and three households to meet.

But former HSE director-general Tony O'Brien believes it should now be reviewed: