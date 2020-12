Derry GAA have confirmed Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly as the new management of their senior hurling team.

They take over from John McEvoy who stepped down after two years in charge.

McKinley has previously managed Derry and Antrim hurlers and has been part of the set up at Slaughtneil which won three All Ireland Camogie titles.

Donnolly guided Carricmore to the senior title in Tyrone this year and was also part of the Slaughtneil hurlers that won Ulster in recent seasons.