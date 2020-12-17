Large family gathering cause of Covid spike in Donegal

A family setting, involving a large gathering of people has been cited as the reason for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Donegal.

53 new infections were reported in the county yesterday with the 14 day incidence rate also increasing to 245.6.

The Director of Public Health in the North West Dr Anthony Breslin has also confirmed that there have been a few small family outbreaks in Donegal in recent days.

Ahead of the holiday period Dr Breslin is warning people to keep their guard up and adhere to the guidelines.

He also says serious concern remains over the high Covid figures reported in neighbouring Northern Ireland: