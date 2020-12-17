Hopes fading for reopening of local Day Centre

Pressure is mounting on the HSE to give a definitive date for when the St. Conal's Mental Health Day Centre will reopen.

The facility, which had been catering to 50 service users, has been closed since beginning of the first lockdown on March 19th.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle who's also a member of the Regional Health Forum Committee has tabled several questions to the HSE regarding the issue.

He says people heavily rely on this service and they deserve answers but also fears that at this stage, the centre may never reopen: