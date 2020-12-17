Further calls for funding to restore respite services in Inishowen

There are further calls on both the HSE and Government to sanction the necessary funding to restore respite services for people with intellectual disabilities in Inishowen.

It emerged in recent weeks that there's only one designated respite bed available in Riverwalk Respite House, Carndonagh, despite there being 46 service users on the peninsula..

A motion was passed at the recent sitting of Donegal County Council calling on the local authority to raise the issue with the Health Minister, the Minister of State for Disability and the HSE.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Albert Doherty says the issue is having a serious knock on effect on the local community: