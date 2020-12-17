Fishing quotas secured for first three months of 2021

EU Council of Fisheries Ministers in Brussels have agreed to set quotas for fish stocks for the first three months of 2021.

They've agreed to set interim Total Allowable Catches and quotas for the first quarter of next year based on a “rollover” of 25% of the 2020 TAC levels for the majority of stocks.

A higher rollover has been applied to certain migratory stocks that are fished mainly during the first few months of the year and are of particular importance to Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says it's an important interim measure aiming to mitigate the impact of Brexit: