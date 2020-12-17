€400m Brexit fund being finalised for farmers

It's understood that the Government is finalising a Brexit support package worth in the region of €400m for farmers.

A meeting between Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath is due to take place today to hammer out the final details of the support for farmers.

The €400m package is understood to be aligned to an impact assessment carried out by Teagasc showing the impact of Brexit on farm incomes.

Justin McCarthy is Editor and CEO of the Irish Farmers Journal :