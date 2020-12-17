Donegal fully focused on Tyrone Minor clash – Luke Barrett

Donegal and Tyrone will meet in Sunday’s Ulster Minor Football Championship quarter finals at Ballybofey.

It’s been a long wait for the young Donegal side who at one stage thought this competition would not be played.

The sides met in the league earlier in the year, a game Tyrone won by 2 points.

Since then, Donegal have managed just five sessions in preparations for the derby at MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal Minor Manager Luke Barrett has been telling Tom Comack the group are fully focused on the game despite the lockdown interruptions and the Christmas build up...

Donegal v Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh this Sunday from the 1pm Throw In in Ballybofey in association with Gal Oil - Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin.

Tyrone are the reigning champions at Ulster Minor level.

Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald has been telling Tom about Donegal’s opposition on Sunday....