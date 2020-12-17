Donegal ETB Publishes 2019 Annual Report

The Donegal Education and Training Board saw its highest ever students numbers in 2019, with over 29,000 students attending its schools, Further Education and Training Service, Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre and Donegal Music Education Partnership.

The ETB has published its 2019 Annual Report today, outlining the vast range of services and activities it delivered.

Fifteen out of the twenty-seven post-primary schools in Donegal are directly managed by Donegal ETB which 5,432 students attended in 2019.

The ETB is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

Its extensive range of Further Education and Training courses supported 11,986 students across a wide range of education and training options throughout the year.

While a further 10,043 students availed of courses at Gartan and 1,880 attended music classes with its music service.

The ETB measures its services across three key priority areas – teaching and learning; a progressive, accountable organisation and working with partners which are outlined in its Strategy Statement, 'Lean ar Aghaidh’, and its 2019 Service Plan.

A staff team of 1,600 full-time and part-time staff and a budget of €76.8m supported the delivery of its services making the ETB one of the largest employers in the county.