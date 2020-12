Seven dead sheep and an array of veterinary products have been discovered dumped near the Donegal border.

The animals were found in recent days in a forestry area at Meenagoland, Killygordon, close to where a similar discovery was made a number of months ago.

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says there are serious concerns over how the animals died and hopes traceability tests will be carried out.

He's also calling on the Department of Agriculture to initiate a full investigation: