Dail hears children with Spina Bifida waiting years for surgery

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has asked the Government to review the waiting times for operations for children suffering from Spina Bifida.

In the Dail last evening, Deputy Doherty raised the case of 6 year old Oisin, a relation of his wife's who has been waiting almost 3 years for life-changing surgery.

He urged Minister Frank Feighan to ensure enough resources are in place for children with the condition:

In response, Minister Feighan committed to raise the issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: