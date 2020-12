The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has revealed she has reservations about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency will meet on Monday to consider whether to give the Pfizer shot the go-ahead.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says it has been her disposition to limit taking any form of medication and for that reason she would be hesitant to get the jab.

While not ruling out getting the vaccine entirely, Cllr Donaghey says for now, she will be adopting a wait and see approach: