6 week lockdown being proposed for Northern Ireland

A six week long covid-19 lockdown is being proposed for Northern Ireland by its Health Minister.

The Northern Executive is meeting this afternoon to consider introducing tighter Coronavirus restrictions after Christmas.

Hospitality, retail and leisure facilities could all be shut under plans being proposed by Minister Robin Swann.

It comes as a further 12 covid related deaths have been reported in the North and 656 new cases of the disease.

Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy feels the lack of an all-island approach has allowed the virus to surge on both sides of the border: