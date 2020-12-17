32 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal, 484 nationally

484 new cases of covid-19 are being reported this evening, while 3 more people have died after contracting the virus.

32 of the cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 94.2 - which is up from 88 in yesterday's figures.

In Donegal, the rate of infection is up slightly to 246.9 per 100,000 people.

200 covid patients are being treated in hospital, while 31 of those are receiving intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is warning that unless people limit their contacts now, the virus will experience exponential growth in January.