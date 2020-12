Up to 10 thousand people who are living in the Republic and driving on a Northern Irish or UK drivers licence have still not applied to exchange it.

They are being reminded that their existing licence will not allow them to drive here after December 31st.

More than 60 thousand of these drivers have applied to swap their licence for an Irish once since 2019.

The Road Safety Authority's Brian Farrell says it's vital that all affected drivers get a valid driving licence urgently: