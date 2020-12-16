Tyrone GAA host 2020 Convention

The Tyrone GAA County Convention took place on Tuesday evening and the unique occasion took place online via Micro-Soft Teams.

The low key event saw a couple of changes to Coiste Bainastí. Benny Hurl who stood down as Tyrone Ulster Council Delegate won the vote to become the Tyrone Ard Comhairle Delegate replacing outgoing Cuthbert Donnelly. Benny won on the 1st Count.

The second vote for the two Ulster Council Delegate positions was a much closer affair with sitting Delegate Dermot McCaughey holding onto his role he will be joined by Omagh’s Conor Sally who narrowly won out in a head to head with Petsey Kennedy.

Returning to Coiste Bainastí is Eunan Lindsay who takes over as the Hurling Development Officer replacing Peter Kerr who has to stand down due to the 5 year rule.

The Two Motions before Convention submitted by An Omaigh received the full support of Delegates. There were 7 other Recommendations submitted by the Clubs all of which received a positive hearing and have been referred to the respective governing Sub Committee to over see their implementation.

COISTE CHONTAE THÍR EOGHAIN – CLG 2021

The Newly Elected Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain for 2021

Cathaoirleach: Chairperson – Michael Kerr – Éire Óg, Charraig Mhór (Re-elected unopposed)

Leas-Cathaoirleach: Martin Sludden- Droim Mór (Re-elected unopposed)

(Vice-Chairman)

Leas-Rúnaí: Michelle Cox – Droim Ratha – (Re-elected unopposed)

(Asst. Secretary)

Cisteoir: Treasurer – Eileen Connolly – Naomh Eoghain (Re-elected unopposed)

Leas-Cisteoir: Raymond Mc Keown – An Maigh (Re-elected unopposed)

(Asst. Treasurer)

Ball Árd Chomhairle: _ Benny Hurl Ard bó

(Central Co. Representative)

Gerard Bradley- 6

Benny Hurl – 33 – Elected

Roisin Jordan- 8

Donal Magee- 5

Aidan Maguire- 5

Baill Chomhairle Uladh: _ (Ulster Council Representatives (2))

Dermot McCaughey – 29 Elected

Peter Kerr – 6

Peter Kennedy- 10

Conor Sally – 11 Elected

Oifigeach Teanga & Cultur: _ Donal Magee – Coill an Chlochair – (Re-elected unopposed)

(Language & Culture Officer)

Oifigeach Oiliúna: Coaching Officer- Vacant at present

Oifigeach Caidreamh Poiblí: PRO Eugene McConnell An Clochar – (Re-elected unopposed)

Oifigeach Iomána: Hurling Officer_ Eunan Lindsay Gleann Eallaigh (Elected un-opposed)

Report by Tyrone GAA.